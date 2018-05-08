Vanilla Ice Cream Is Under Threat, Here Are 5 Flavours To Try Instead

Diehard fans of vanilla ice cream should brace themselves for some pretty shocking news: vanilla prices have sky-rocketed and it’s having a knock-on effect on the British ice cream industry.

Prices have risen so much that some ice cream companies are having to bulk-buy vanilla so it lasts for the next few years due to a shortage of the flavouring, according to the BBC.

Much of the world’s vanilla is grown in Madagascar, however a cyclone in the country last March destroyed many of its plantations. And so the flavouring (which is in pretty much everything) is now reportedly rather scarce.

The disaster has meant vanilla now costs around £443 per kilo, which is more expensive than silver.

There’s only one thing for it, in our eyes: branching out to other flavours. If you don’t know where to begin, we’ve highlighted our favourites below.