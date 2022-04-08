This Vegan Dinner Party Recipe Will Please Every Guest For A Fiver

Place a pan over a medium heat and add a drizzle of oil.





Squeeze the sausage out of their skins, discarding the skins and adding the filling to the pan. Break it all up with a wooden spoon and fry until crispy.





Finely chop the garlic and the chillies, discarding the seeds if you like it more mild.





Add both to the pan and fry gently for a couple of minutes.





Once the sausage is browned and crispy, add the chopped tomatoes. Season with salt and a pinch of sugar and simmer for at least 15 minutes, and up to 40 minutes. The longer you cook this, the better the flavour will be!





Finely chop the basil stems, and add to the pan along with the larger leaves and the zest of a lemon. Reserve a few small basil leaves to serve.





Cook the pasta in a pan of boiling salted water until al dente. Once cooked, transfer it into the sauce along with a splash of the cooking water and mix together.



