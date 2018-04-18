Aussie Cafe Serves 'Deconstructed' Vegemite On Toast - Would You Pay £3.80 For It?

Thought you’d seen all the ways people could ruin your favourite foods and then charge you triple the price? Think again.

A cafe in Newcastle near Sydney, has been criticised after serving up a (rather inventive) reimagining of Vegemite toast for the grand price tag of $7 Australian dollars. This is roughly £3.80.

The offending dish at Core Espresso is made up of two slices of (fairly dry looking) toast, a smear of spread, and a little lump of butter. Garnished with an indistinguishable sprig. Not to mention it is all on a wooden chopping board.