Footage Shows Vehicle In Flames After Ambulance 'Blows Up' Near Hospital

An ambulance has burst into flames at a hospital in Newry, Northern Ireland.
Footage posted to Twitter by local councillor for Banbridge Glenn Barr shows a vehicle engulfed in flames with grey smoke pouring from it on an open road.
“Traffic disruption at Daisy Hill Hospital. No one injured thankfully,” Barr tweeted.
The incident happened on Friday morning.
Witnesses reported hearing a “loud bang” and seeing smoke from a distance.
“Apparently an ambulance has blown up in the car park of the hospital!” wrote Gareth Murtagh.
It is not yet known what caused the incident.