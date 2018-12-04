LIFESTYLE

Venus Makes A Morning Cameo

Venus is orbiting inside Earth's path, and as it comes round and gets closer to Earth it reflects more light from the sun, appearing brighter and brighter in the east before sunrise – much to the delight of social media!

