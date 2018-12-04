LIFESTYLE Venus Makes A Morning Cameo Venus is orbiting inside Earth's path, and as it comes round and gets closer to Earth it reflects more light from the sun, appearing brighter and brighter in the east before sunrise – much to the delight of social media! More Videos The 88-Year-Old Still Protesting To Keep Democracy Michelle Obama Launches New Autobiography ‘Becomin... Sir David Attenborough Urges Leaders To Tackle Cli... 24/7 Church Saving Family From Deportation In The Bleak Friday: 24 Days of Youth Homelessness