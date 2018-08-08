BBC Radio Presenter Vicki Archer Dies Suddenly, Aged 41

The broadcaster, who hosted the drivetime show on BBC Radio Shropshire, was found dead at her home.

BBC radio presenter Vicki Archer has died at the age of 41.

Her death was announced on air on Tuesday by presenter Eric Smith, who said she had “died suddenly”.

At present, no further details have been revealed about Vicki’s death, but her family have issued a statement, which reads: “Vicki was a much loved daughter and mother as well as being an extremely talented broadcaster.

“We are still coming to terms with her tragic loss so would ask that people respect our privacy and leave us alone to grieve as a family.”

Vicki’s BBC Radio Shropshire co-presenter of eight years, Adam Green, said he was “sad and numb” after hearing the news of her death.

“Vicki was a lovely human being with a big heart,” he posted on Twitter. “She was kind, generous, creative, warm and friendly to all she met.

“In the 8 years I have worked with her there wasn’t a day when we didn’t laugh out loud.”