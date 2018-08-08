BBC Radio Presenter Vicki Archer Dies Suddenly, Aged 41

BBC radio presenter Vicki Archer has died at the age of 41.
The broadcaster, who hosted the drivetime show on BBC Radio Shropshire, was found dead at her home.
Her death was announced on air on Tuesday by presenter Eric Smith, who said she had “died suddenly”.
At present, no further details have been revealed about Vicki’s death, but her family have issued a statement, which reads: “Vicki was a much loved daughter and mother as well as being an extremely talented broadcaster.
“We are still coming to terms with her tragic loss so would ask that people respect our privacy and leave us alone to grieve as a family.”
Vicki’s BBC Radio Shropshire co-presenter of eight years, Adam Green, said he was “sad and numb” after hearing the news of her death.
“Vicki was a lovely human being with a big heart,” he posted on Twitter. “She was kind, generous, creative, warm and friendly to all she met.
“In the 8 years I have worked with her there wasn’t a day when we didn’t laugh out loud.”
Former colleague Alex Seftel also paid tribute, writing: “When I think of Vicki Archer, I think of an inspiration, a mentor, a friend with a huge heart and boundless energy.”
“She brightened so many of my days, made me excited about waking up to go to work and made me feel at ease in nervy broadcasting situations as a rookie journalist.”
In a statement, the BBC’s head of regional programmes for the West Midlands, David Jennings, said: “We are heartbroken at Vicki’s death.
“Everyone here at Radio Shropshire respected her as a great presenter and journalist, but so much more than that we loved the sense of fun she brought to her shows and the station.
“Her loss leaves a huge void. Our thoughts are with her family at this sad time.”
Vicki, a mum of two, had been a part of Radio Shropshire for more than 20 years, and had also presented on commercial radio and worked as a event host and voice over artist.