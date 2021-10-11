Video Shows Police Pulling Paraplegic Man Out Of Car By His Hair

Ohio police officers were filmed forcibly pulling a Black man with paraplegia out of his vehicle by his hair and then dragging him to a patrol car during a traffic stop after the man informed them of his inability to exit his vehicle at their command. Clifford Owensby had been stopped by officers in a Dayton neighbourhood on Sept. 30 after his vehicle was seen leaving a suspected illegal drug house, police said on Friday, while releasing body camera footage of the afternoon traffic stop. Owensby’s identification was taken and a drug police dog was called to inspect his vehicle after it was determined that he had a felony drug and weapon history. This inspection required Owensby to exit his vehicle, police said.

YouTube/Dayton Ohio Police body camera footage shows an officer gripping Clifford Owensby's hair as the man is pulled out of his car and onto the ground during a traffic stop.

“I cannot step out,” Owensby told the officers when instructed, as heard in the body camera footage. “I’m a paraplegic.” Officers offered to help Owensby out of his vehicle, to which Owensby said, “I don’t think that’s going to happen, sir.” “You’re getting out of the car. So you can cooperate and get out of the car or I can drag you out of the car,” an officer, with increasing agitation, is heard telling him. Owensby asked for the officers’ supervisor and appeared to call someone on his phone to come assist him at the scene. When an officer reached in to remove him, Owensby repeatedly warned that because of his paralysis the officers could physically hurt him. Video shows at least two officers shortly after physically pulling Owensby out of the vehicle and to the ground, with one officer gripping Owensby by his hair. Owensby is then seen being hauled off to a nearby patrol vehicle, with his shoeless feet seen dragging along the pavement behind him.

YouTube/Dayton Ohio Clifford Owensby informed the officers of his paralysis and asked for a supervisor after being ordered to exit his vehicle.

A 3-year-old child who had been seated unrestrained in the backseat of Owensby’s vehicle was also removed. A later search of the vehicle recovered a large bag of cash, totalling around £16,000, inside the floorboard. A drugs dog indicated that the money had been in close proximity to illegal drugs, police said. A police report from the incident obtained by the Dayton Daily News accused Owensby of obstructing official business and resisting arrest, both of which are misdemeanours. He was ultimately cited in a municipal court for traffic citations, failure to restrain a child in the backseat, and for tinted glass. A Dayton police representative did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for a copy of the incident report and comment on Monday. Owensby has meanwhile filed a complaint against the police department with Dayton’s NAACP for profiling him, unlawful arrest, illegal search and seizure of his vehicle, and for officers’ failure to read him his Miranda Rights before he was taken into custody and transported to a jail, the local chapter’s president said Sunday. “I don’t see where I did anything wrong with this matter and I am at a loss for words for what they did to me. It was total humiliation, it was hatred,” Owensby said at a press conference Sunday.

YouTube/Dayton Ohio Owensby was seen being dragged to the back of a police vehicle after officers accused him of disobeying orders.