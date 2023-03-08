VisitDenmark's New AI-Powered Campaign Wants You To Be An Explorist, Not A Tourist

Let’s be honest, feeling like a tourist on holiday can be aggravating. Waiting in queues with throngs of people. Navigating a sea of people curating the perfect selfie.. Spending your precious days off heading to overhyped sites to get a glimpse of that one “must-see” work of art, having the same itinerary that everyone else seems to have, and wondering what it might be like to experience something more authentic?

Here’s the thing: In 2023, travellers are craving more from their holiday experiences than a blurry picture of a famous landmark or painting. That is why VisitDenmark is encouraging us to be “explorists” — discovering gems off the beaten track and the many delights Denmark has to offer — in its latest, cutting-edge campaign.

The campaign comes off the heels of recent research conducted in November 2022 by YouGov (on behalf of VisitDenmark). Respondents in the UK, Germany, and Sweden were quizzed about their holiday preferences. Over half felt that overcrowded tourist sites and landmarks caused them to find holidays disappointing, while 46% agreed that “feeling like a tourist” spoiled their holiday experiences.

As travellers increasingly seek out authenticity and look for something unique to do with their getaways, VisitDenmark’s campaign positions the country, aka the Land of Everyday Wonder, as the perfect antidote to overcrowded museums and oversubscribed “must-see” experiences.

In fact, VisitDenmark is so confident in what the country has to offer explorers that the new campaign doesn’t feature any idyllic shots of Copenhagen’s charming cobbles or Søndervig Beach in West Jutland, with its rolling sand dunes and invigorating North Sea waters.

Instead, the campaign videos enlist some of the most famous faces from cities around the world, like the Mona Lisa, Girl with a Pearl Earring, the Statue of Liberty, and more.

VisitDenmark AI Mona Lisa from the Visit Denmark campaign

Cleverly, the campaign flips the narrative of tourists seeking out attractions on its head; here, it’s the tourist attractions themselves who have become spokespeople. But instead of inviting us to go see them, they extol the reasons we should book a trip to Denmark instead (but not to forget about them too!). To skip the crowds. Enjoy life’s simple pleasures. Discover something new — maybe something about ourselves too.

The campaign is one of the first of its kind to showcase two uses of AI to create both visuals and words to bring these iconic artworks to life. Scripts were entirely generated by AI. The only changes made involved the removal of some inaccurate information and the trimming of overly lengthy description. Meanwhile, paintings and statues were brought to life using deepfake and motion synthesis technology.

VisitDenmark The artworks featured in the VisitDenmark campaign

At its core, the campaign highlights the absurdity of having a world of possibility at our fingertips and choosing to holiday in the same spots and cities as everybody else, over and over again, positioning Denmark as an alternative place to visit.

Of course, Denmark is a country with myriad attractions and experiences, for nature lovers and culture vultures, single travellers and families alike.

© Johan Gjøde. Photo Dennis Borup Jakobsen / VisitDenmark The Infinite Bridge, Aarhus

With culinary highlights and glorious coastlines, sustainable fashion brands and the secret of cosy comfort (hygge), it’s the country you can visit if you want to go back in time (so much history!) or encourage your inner child to come out.

It’s not the destination with one must-see attraction, which you’ll spend all day waiting in a queue to glimpse. It’s the opposite of a tourist trap holiday, full of unexpected surprises and adventures to discover when you step away from the tried-and-tested path.

Since you already know you don’t want to feel like a tourist when you go away, why not try being an explorist instead?