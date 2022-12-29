Vivienne Westwood pictured in 2018 Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Fashion legend Vivienne Westwood has died at the age of 81.

A post shared on Vivienne’s official social media accounts on Thursday evening confirmed that she had died earlier that day “peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London”.

The post read: “Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better. She led an amazing life.

“Her innovation and impact over the last 60 years has been immense and will continue into the future. The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better.”

Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London.



The game-changing and iconic designer first made a name for herself in the 1970s with her unique approach to both fashion and the establishment, and she went on to become an influential and pivotal figure within the punk scene.

Over the decades, Vivienne became synonymous with her androgynous designs and signature slogan t-shirts, as well as her outspoken views on a number of political and social issues.

Vivienne’s husband and creative partner, Andreas Kronthaler, said in a statement following the news of her death: “I will continue with Vivienne in my heart.

“We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with. Thank you darling.”

In 1992, Vivienne was awarded an OBE by Queen Elizabeth II for her contribution to the world of fashion. Over a decade later, in 2016, she received a damehood.

She is survived by her two sons, photographer Derek Westwood and Joseph Corré, the Agent Provocateur co-founder and activist.