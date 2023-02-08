Volodymyr Zelenskyy To Visit UK On Wednesday

Handout via Getty Images

Volodymyr Zelenskyy will make his first visit to the UK since the Russian invasion of his country today.

Downing Street said the surprise visit would see Ukraine’s president meet Rishi Sunak, visit Ukrainian troops and address parliament.

Sunak will expand the training offered by the UK to include fighter jet pilots and marines and is promising a long-term investment in Ukraine’s military.

The delivery of sophisticated Nato-standard jets has been a key request by Zelenskyy, but the UK and other Western countries have so far refused to do so.

The prime minister said: “President Zelenskyy’s visit to the UK is a testament to his country’s courage, determination and fight, and a testament to the unbreakable friendship between our two countries.

“Since 2014, the UK has provided vital training to Ukrainian forces, allowing them to defend their country, protect their sovereignty and fight for their territory.

’I am proud that today we will expand that training from soldiers to marines and fighter jet pilots, ensuring Ukraine has a military able to defend its interests well into the future.

“It also underlines our commitment to not just provide military equipment for the short term, but a long-term pledge to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine for years to come.”

The expansion of the UK’s training programme to include jet fighter pilots is significant as Zelenskyy has been urging Western nations to supply planes.

The UK has so far refused, arguing that the RAF’s F-35 and Typhoon jets take too long for pilots to train on.

But the announcement by No 10 signals a shift for the future, and officials said that “as part of that long-term capability investment” the UK will work with Ukraine and international allies “to co-ordinate collective support to meet Ukraine’s defensive needs”.

Ukrainian troops are already being trained in the use of Challenger 2 tanks, which are expected to be sent to the country next month.

Sunak will offer longer-range firepower to help counter Russia’s ability to strike at Ukraine’s towns and energy facilities.