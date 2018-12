LIFESTYLE

Volunteer Spends Christmas Day With Abandoned Dogs

This will be the fifth Christmas Day that Angela Cox has spent with rescue animals, the ritual has become a major part of her life. The Battersea volunteer is a 'dog socialiser' – a hands-on role that involves taking the dogs for walks and carrying out ‘kennel sessions’ where she teaches them things like how to sit, give paw and not jump up at people. This all helps in making them as ready as possible for their future homes.