Vote Leave director Dominic Cummings claims the Cambridge Analytica whistleblower offered to harvest data for the Brexit campaign.

In an 8,000-word blog attempting to rebut claims put to him by journalists, Cummings alleges Christopher Wylie made a pitch to him after he left Cambridge Analytica, and that he rejected it.

Wylie sent shockwaves across the globe with an interview in last week’s Observer, in which he revealed Cambridge Analytica accessed data from millions of Facebook profiles - later used to target potential Donald Trump voters - which may have been illegally acquired.

Amid claims Vote Leave was also connected to Cambridge Analytica, Cummings has gone on the offensive.

He says: Wylie, I rediscovered yesterday, tried to flog me the same crap he’s attacking CA for doing.”