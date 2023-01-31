HuffPost UK Skills Revolution Benefits

The benefits of investing in skills can be linked to growth, particularly during periods of economic recovery — and especially for employees in small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Investing in one, or all, of these training and employment schemes can help tackle skills shortages, grow your talent pipeline, diversify your talent pool, increase your creativity, and attract adults looking to change jobs.

Encouraging existing employees to learn new skills can also improve workforce satisfaction, morale, loyalty, and fast-track career development.

So, what are the Join The Skills Revolution training and employment schemes?

Higher Technical Qualifications (HTQs)

First launched in September 2022, approved HTQs are designed for students aged 18 and over (although they also suit those looking to retrain or upskill) requiring Level 4 and 5 qualifications (such as HNCs, HNDs, and Foundation Degrees) in specialist technical courses, leading to high-skilled jobs in various sectors. Delivered by industry experts, they are approved by the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education against occupational standards which are developed with employers and meet their needs. They are taught at further education colleges, universities, or by independent training providers. Courses are completely flexible too and companies can pay for employees to study full-time or part-time over the course of one to two years.

So far, HTQs have supported roles in the digital sector, including network engineering, software development, and data analytics. Other sectors now available to study include business and administration, education and childcare, engineering and manufacturing, legal, and finance and accounting.

Skills Bootcamps

Skills Bootcamps are free, flexible courses of up to 16 weeks for people aged 19 or over. They’re available as classroom-based, on-the-job, online or short courses. The purpose is to fast-track an employee’s skill set within a current role or help them look for a new role or job opportunity in their sector.

There are over 100 courses available across subjects such as software development, digital marketing, engineering, and green sector skills, such as solar energy or agriculture technology.

It’s a great opportunity to invest in your employees’ skill sets, especially to improve areas of your business which may be lacking.

Apprenticeships

Apprenticeships allow individuals entering the workforce to gain hands-on experience within a wide range of industries, including engineering, construction, health, digital, and more. Apprentices are paid to learn and gain industry-recognised qualifications for a minimum of 12 months.

For employers, hiring an apprentice is a surefire way to nurture young talent to develop specific skills within your business. Not to mention, according to government research, 78% of employers said apprenticeships helped them improve productivity and 74% of employers said apprenticeships helped them improve the quality of their product or service (Apprenticeships Gov UK).

Depending on the size of your business and age of an apprentice, businesses may need to contribute 5% of their training and assessment costs. If the apprentice is under 25 and meets certain criteria, employers could receive £1,000 to help pay for other costs.

T Levels

T Levels are a new qualification for students aged 16 to 19, with each one equivalent to three A Levels. T Level students spend 80% of the course in the classroom but are required to complete a minimum 45-day placement with a relevant organisation across sectors such as digital, education and childcare, construction, and engineering.

Having been developed in collaboration with employers, T Levels prepare students for entry into skilled employment and can aid workplace growth by scouting talent in your local area.

For employees aged 19 and above without a Maths GCSE at grade C (or equivalent), consider investing in Multiply, an initiative designed to promote good numeracy skills and confidence using maths within roles. Good numeracy skills can unlock job opportunities and lead to higher wages or prepare individuals for further study, if desired.

The length of Multiply courses vary and can span hourly or weekly sessions. It’s completely free and allows employers to create a loyal and talented workforce.