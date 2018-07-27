Virgin Galactic reached a new milestone this week with its spacecraft reaching over twice the speed of sound and flying at a new record altitude.

SpaceShipTwo VSS Unity along with its two test pilots Dave Mackay and Mike “Sooch” Masucci reached the Earth’s Mesosphere at an altitude of 170,800 ft.

This is the furthest the commercial spacecraft has reached yet and thanks to the myriad of cameras aboard the world was given a front row seat of the incredible view.

When it becomes fully operational, Virgin Galactic will be offering tickets on board VSS Unity for around $250,000 per seat.