Cape Town Isn’t The Only Water Crisis. For Nearly 850 Million People, This Is Reality

Earlier this year, the world was shocked at the prospect of beautiful, green Cape Town with empty swimming pools, dry brown lawns and long queues at standpipes as it ran out of water.

The news that the coastal South African city may have averted Day Zero through careful water conservation and reprioritisation doesn’t change the wakeup call for the rest of us – nor does it change that on this World Water Day, 22 March, there are millions of other people who already face that daily struggle for water.

There are nearly 850million people in the world without clean water close to home, and with 60% of the world’s population living in water-stressed areas where demand exceeds supply, that number is likely to rise.

As WaterAid’s The Water Gap: State of the World’s Water 2018 reveals, it’s the vulnerable in society that suffer most. And virtually everywhere in the world, there is a gap in access to water between the wealthiest and the poorest.

We’ve found that countries like Uganda and Ethiopia now rank among the lowest countries for access in the world, in part because of the sheer distance required for many people to go in search of clean water. For the first time, the Unicef-WHO joint monitoring programme now includes distance as a measure of access, because if you have to walk more than 30 minutes round-trip to get water, you don’t really have access at all.

The vulnerable suffer most

If drought and overuse can bring the water supply of a relatively wealthy community with modern infrastructure to its knees, then imagine what this means for other communities around the world where infrastructure is shaky or non-existent, and where cities are growing faster and more chaotically than planners can absorb new arrivals. And then, in turn, what does that mean for those who are already hardest to reach: because of disability, or old age; caste or ethnicity; remote or unplanned locations, or displacement.

These people are already on the fringes of society, struggling to eke out a living; when precious resources are scarce, they are the first to lose what little they have gained. Climate change will only exacerbate this effect. When the dry season is longer and drier, when the rains are fiercer and more unpredictable and when devastating floods hit more often, those in the global south who have contributed least to climate change in the form of emissions are most likely to lose everything, and least able to recover.