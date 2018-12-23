Remaking a classic is never easy and it seems the BBC may have come unstuck with their new adaptation of ‘Watership Down’.
The first episode of the two-part remake aired last night (Saturday 22 December) and despite the all-star voice cast, many viewers were not impressed.
Posting their thoughts shortly after the show aired on BBC One, numerous Twitter users were specifically unhappy with the animation:
But naturally, not everyone agreed:
And thankfully, there’s always someone willing to bring some perspective, as one Twitter user pointed out just how expensive animation can be:
The star-studded cast lncludes James McAvoy, John Boyega, Nicholas Hoult, Rosamund Pike, Olivia Colman and Gemma Arterton.
The second part airs tonight at 7.20pm on BBC One.