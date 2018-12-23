ENTERTAINMENT
23/12/2018 09:14 GMT

'Watership Down' Remake Animation Style Divides Viewers

What did you think?

BBC
The BBC's new 'Watership Down' 

Remaking a classic is never easy and it seems the BBC may have come unstuck with their new adaptation of ‘Watership Down’

The first episode of the two-part remake aired last night (Saturday 22 December) and despite the all-star voice cast, many viewers were not impressed. 

Posting their thoughts shortly after the show aired on BBC One, numerous Twitter users were specifically unhappy with the animation:

But naturally, not everyone agreed: 

 

And thankfully, there’s always someone willing to bring some perspective, as one Twitter user pointed out just how expensive animation can be: 

The star-studded cast lncludes James McAvoy, John Boyega, Nicholas Hoult, Rosamund Pike, Olivia Colman and Gemma Arterton. 

The second part airs tonight at 7.20pm on BBC One.

READ MORE...

MORE: uktv nostalgia bbc Watership Down

Conversations