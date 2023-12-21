'We Are Ready': Keir Starmer Tells Rishi Sunak To Call General Election 'Soon'

Keir Starmer during his visit to meet British troops at Tapa forward operating Nato base, near the Russian border in Estonia. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau/PA Images via Getty Images) Stefan Rousseau - PA Images via Getty Images

Keir Starmer has said the sooner Rishi Sunak calls the general.election “the better”, but said did worry about the impact becoming prime minister would have on his family.

“We are ready for a general election. I’ve had my whole team on a general election footing for some time now,” the Labour leader said on Thursday.

Advertisement

Starmer was speaking during a visit to British troops in Estonia near the Russian border.

“Given the complete state of failure now in the country, there’s a real sense that everything is broken, nothing is working,” he told GB News.

“For millions of people they can’t afford to wait any longer for that general election. The sooner that is called, the better. We’re ready for it.”

With Labour holding a consistent lead in the polls, Starmer is on course to enter No.10.

But he said he worried what that would be like for his wife Victoria and his family.

“I do worry about my family. If I’m honest, I’m very protective of my wife and our children,” he said.

“We don’t name our children publicly. We don’t have photo shoots with them. And so I am very mindful of the impact it could have on them.”

Advertisement

The latest Sunak could hold the election is January 2025, but earlier this week he confirmed it would be next year.