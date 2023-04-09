We Need To Talk About The Latest Infertility Figures

ljubaphoto via Getty Images

The World Health Organization (WHO) released data this week revealing that 17% - roughly 1 in 6 - people worldwide struggle with infertility.

These rates don’t vary much between regions or income brackets and WHO have said this defines infertility as a “major health challenge globally”.

Advertisement

Infertility, which is defined as not being able to conceive after a year or more of unprotected sex, is often treated with medicines, surgical procedures, and assisted conception such as IVF - all of which are unattainable for many people worldwide due to treatment costs.

Even in the UK, where we have a nationalised health service, cycles of IVF are limited and hopeful parents need to meet certain criteria before being approved for treatment. Private cycles of IVF can cost £3000 to £4000 per cycle.

An Income Inequality Issue

While income doesn’t seem to impact the prevalence of infertility, it does dictate how many people have access to the treatments they need to start a family. Dr Pascale Allotey, Director of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Research at WHO said, “Millions of people face catastrophic healthcare costs after seeking treatment for infertility, making this a major equity issue and all too often, a medical poverty trap for those affected… Better policies and public financing can significantly improve access to treatment and protect poorer households from falling into poverty as a result.”

Given that the average number of IVF cycles needed for women under 30 to conceive is six, it’s very clear to see how quickly these costs would add up over time and for less affluent couples, how much of a financial hit they’d take compared to couples with larger incomes and disposable income.

Advertisement

Treatment Should Be Accessible To All

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General at WHO said “the sheer proportion of people affected show the need to widen access to fertility care and ensure this issue is no longer sidelined in health research and policy, so that safe, effective, and affordable ways to attain parenthood are available for those who seek it.”

What To Do If You Think You’re Infertile