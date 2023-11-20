We Try Each Other's Turkey Wings For Thanksgiving

The weather outside is frightful, but it's the season of giving thanks and eating a lot of Turkey! 3 Cocoa Butter castmates bring their traditional Turkey Wings to see who's recipe will bring home the winning dish. They will each judge each other’s recipes and surprise celebrity guest BJ the Chicago Kid will have the final say! Interested in being in a food swap video and located in NY? Apply here: https://airtable.com/app0hhQd64WGK3MAU/shrzRqWx5RXaJ09V7.