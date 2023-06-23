Honestly, These Weddings Were All Kinds Of Chaotic

Mihail Ulyanikov / 500px via Getty Images

Weddings are usually full of laughs, smiles and lots of love, but sometimes they can border on sheer insanity.

Such was the case for the following wedding events, which are so chaotic we kind of love them... Well some of them, anyway.

Advertisement

1. This bride was so serious about a ‘boy, girl, boy, girl’ sequence for her wedding photos that she chucked her brother-in-law out of the picture for messing up the theme.

Looking through AITA for something else and found this one and… just… who cares SO MUCH about the sequence of genders in a wedding photo? pic.twitter.com/J2hnkL6VVC — Dr Kat Day (she/her) 🏳🌈 🧪🐙 (@chronicleflask) June 21, 2023

2. This couple banned speeches at their wedding dinner and the mother-in-law went ahead and did one anyway because she’ll “do what she wants”. So the bride pretended she wasn’t talking and continued chatting to her bridal party.

3. This wedding guest refused to venture into a river for photos after “all attendants were expected to stand in knee-deep rushing water for the whole ceremony”.

Wedding culture has gotten insane and should be studied as a symptom of societal collapse. pic.twitter.com/mf7LSxiJA4 — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) June 21, 2023

4. This bride decided not to go along with an elaborate surprise wedding her partner organised without her knowledge. (He basically told her they were going to a fancy party.) Eek.

5. This bride forced one of her bridesmaids to wear – *checks notes* – seven-and-a-half inch heels to be the exact same height as her. It didn’t end well.

One of my favorites. pic.twitter.com/mtzPVFKGTc — Jesse Glucksman, CSI (@JCGlucks) June 21, 2023

6. This bride bought a neon yellow construction worker’s jacket – aka the jacket of shame – for her mother-in-law to wear at her wedding after she wouldn’t stop proposing all-white outfits. Needless to say, the MIL turned up wearing black.

7. This couple had a ‘puppet-themed’ wedding where, in lieu of gifts, guests were asked to buy a high-quality puppet and carry it around all night. Yes, really.