The Weirdest Things People Do On Flights – From Scalp Pickers To Bra Stealers

What’s worse than a delayed flight? Being stuck on a plane with badly behaved passengers, of course. From seat kickers to arm rest hoggers, it’s hard to stay calm when you’re sharing a confined space with so many other strangers –some of whom don’t seem to understand common courtesy. In a bid to find out the truly horrible things people do on flights (don’t lie, we know you want to know, too), we asked people on Twitter some of the worst they’ve witnessed. Personal trainer and author Alice Liveing had a cracker of a story – she saw the woman sat in front of her on a plane picking scalp flakes from her husband’s head. Vom. Meanwhile John Childs had the pleasure of watching someone pick away at their toenails on a flight to Beijing.

Peter Cade via Getty Images

Being a frequent flyer, freelance journalist Jenny Adamson has endured her fair share of rude people including multiple passengers who wouldn’t let her out of her seat to go to the toilet and a rowdy (and very drunk) group en route to Vegas. “A group of guys gave another guy this enormous wedgie in front of everyone,” she recalled. “The cabin crew did not know what to do.” Then there are those who don’t seem to acknowledge they’re on a flight with anyone else at all. “There was a woman who got fully changed in the cabin,” Adamson added in disbelief. “I mean she literally stripped down to her bra and knickers before putting some PJs on.” One loved-up lady, Rebecca Saunders, was returning from her honeymoon when someone stole her bra from her hand luggage placed under her seat. She added: “It wasn’t my new husband.” From the downright weird to the totally insufferable, Alexa Sutheran had to sit through a flight to India listening to a delightful man shouting: “Oi woman, get me another beer.” And the horror stories just got better...

was feeling around under my seat on my flight to find a plug, only to realize what i grabbed was the sweaty socked foot of the person behind me once they started wiggling their toes; can’t wait to make eye contact when we land in a couple hours!! — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) August 20, 2018

I didn't witness it first hand, but was always curious about the backstory here. pic.twitter.com/TzTJazcoL7 — sean (@seanomeara) January 3, 2019

My ex used that spray-on hair and a young bloke behind started tickling the top of my boyfriends head! 😂 I find it funny now, but felt bad for him then! — Wilden London (@WildenLondon) January 3, 2019

My kids are fond of shouting 'please crash so we can go on the inflatable slide' during flights... :( — Firgas Esack PR (@FirgasEsackPR) January 3, 2019

Asking for a friend: what do you do when the person next to you on a 6-hour flight keeps letting off the most disgusting, unbearable farts? I'm sure the farter isn't enjoying their gastric sitch, but it's no picnic from next door, either. — son of an asylum seeker, father of an immigrant (@doctorow) September 23, 2018

someone in the seat behind me just touched me with their toes I wanna puke GET ME OFF THIS FLIGHT ALREADY — frida (@frostyfri) March 28, 2018

Group of passengers who started unloading the overheads as the plane came into land in Mumbai.



We hadn't even started rotating.



A lot of shouting followed... — Ross Hall (@rossahall) January 3, 2019

The dude next to me on this flight is really picking his nose and flicking them in my direction.. like wtf that shit is mad disgusting — Alexander Lewis (@_AlexanderLewis) July 3, 2017

The girl next to me on this flight has her bare feet so close to my leg that I might just jump out of the plane — Samantha Rae (@ASamanthaRae) March 25, 2018