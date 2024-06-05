Welsh First Minister Vaughan Gething Loses No Confidence Vote

Matthew Horwood via Getty Images

Welsh first minister Vaughan Gething has lost a vote of no confidence in his leadership in the Senedd.

The result - 29 votes to 27 - is not binding and does not mean he has to resign, but it is an embarrassing blow.

Wednesday’s vote was called by the Conservatives following questions over donations to Gething’s Welsh Labour leadership campaign.

Labour holds half of seats in the Senedd and needed every one of its members to support Gething to win.

Gething only took over from Mark Drakeford as first minister in March.

Speaking earlier today, Gething said he “made and will continue to make mistakes” but added he was “hurt deeply when my intentions are questioned”.

Gething had accepted £200,000 from David John Neal, the owner of Dauson Environmental Group, who had been twice convicted for environmental offences.

In a separate row, Gething was also accused of potentially misleading the Covid inquiry by suggesting internal WhatsApp messages be deleted.