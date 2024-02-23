Wendy Williams Diagnosed With Frontotemporal Dementia And Aphasia

Wendy Williams Michael Tran via Getty Images

Talk show host Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD), her team confirmed in a press release on Thursday.

FTD is caused by progressive nerve cell loss in the brain’s frontal lobes, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. Aphasia is a disorder that affects a person’s ability to communicate. Bruce Willis’ family revealed last year that the had also been diagnosed with aphasia.

The press release from Wendy’s team said that “after undergoing a battery of medical tests,” the broadcaster received her diagnosis last year.

“Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy’s ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy’s condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions,” the release said.

Wendy’s team noted that the decision to share her diagnosis was “difficult,” but they are hoping the news will bring awareness to aphasia and FTD.

Her team said that the media personality can still “do many things for herself” and is receiving treatment.

“Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humour and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed,” the release said.

“She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way.”

Wendy previously revealed that she was diagnosed with Graves’ disease, an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid, and hyperthyroidism more than 20 years ago.

During an appearance on Good Morning America, she opened up about her previous diagnoses, noting that at the time, she wasn’t prioritising her health.

“We, as women, particularly if — we have families, you know, we’re taking care of children, we’re taking care of, you know, home, our husbands, we take care of everybody but ourselves,” she told GMA in March 2018, People reports.

Wendy Williams has been open in the past about battling Graves' disease and a thyroid condition. Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images

She added: “And it’s really unfortunate. And that — that is something that has no socioeconomic thing to it.

“No matter what — no matter what the woman’s status is, it seems like we’re all in the same boat. I’m not doing that anymore. Wendy first.”

In 2022, Wendy’s long-running daytime talk show came to an end after she took medical leave due to her chronic health-related issues.