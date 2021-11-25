We're Not 'Heartless' Says Priti Patel After Channel Deaths

Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said yesterday’s “human tragedy” was the “most awful of reminders of the dangers of crossing the Channel”.

A child and a pregnant woman were among those who died when their boat sank in French waters as they tried to reach the UK on Wednesday.

Images have since emerged of the frail dinghy that apparently deflated just off Calais.

The lifeboat team found bodies floating in the water in the worst tragedy of its kind in Anglo-French history.

Two survivors have told police their dinghy was hit by a container ship, puncturing its rubber hull.