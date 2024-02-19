Wes Streeting Suggests Labour Voters Spoil Their Ballot Papers In Rochdale By-Election

Azhar Ali launches his by-election campaign on February 07, just days before Labour withdrew its support for him. Christopher Furlong via Getty Images

Labour voters should spoil their ballot paper in next week’s Rochdale by-election, Wes Streeting has suggested.

The shadow health secretary said he was “ashamed” that the party had to withdraw support for its candidate, Azhar Ali, after he was recorded making anti-Israel comments.

He said Israel deliberately allowed 1,400 of its own people to be killed by Hamas in order to give the “green light” to invade Gaza.

Ali was also recorded blaming Jewish people in the media for fuelling criticism of a pro-Palestine Labour MP.

Although Ali will still officially be Labour’s candidate in the February 26 by-election, the party is no longer supporting his campaign.

Former Labour MP George Galloway, who is standing for the British Workers Party, is now the favourite to become the constituency’s new MP.

On Sky News this morning, presenter Kay Burley asked Streeting who Labour supporters in Rochdale should vote for.

He said: “I’m just glad I don’t have to make that choice and I just want to say I’m really sorry to voters in Rochdale.”

Asked again what voters should do, he said: “I don’t think I’d be casting a ballot, I’s probably go along and spoil my ballot if I lived in Rochdale and I’m really sorry we’ve put people in that position.”

Streeting said Labour would give voters in Rochdale “a better candidate” at the general election.

He added: “Looking at the range of [by-election] candidates, they’re not being spoiled with choice and I think Rochdale deserves better.

“I feel really quite sorry and ashamed that Rochdale voters have been left in this position, and we make no apology for being robust and saying Azhar Ali might be on the ballot paper but he’s not a candidate we’re supporting.”

