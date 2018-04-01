A two-month-old-girl has died in hospital after going into cardiac arrest at West Midlands Safari Park, West Mercia Police said.
Emergency services were called to the incident in Bewdley, Worcestershire, at around 11.20am on Sunday.
The baby girl had been airlifted to hospital but police later confirmed she had died.
The incident is not being treated as suspicious, the force added.
Inspector Gurjit Singh said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the girl at this tragic time. Police officers are offering them support.
“I would like to thank staff and visitors at the park for their support and understanding while emergency services attended to the girl.
“The incident is not being treated as suspicious at this time.
“I would request the family’s privacy is respected at this time.”
The park had earlier tweeted to say a guest had been taken ill.
In a statement issued later, the park added: “Park staff have dealt with an incident this morning where a baby was taken ill and suffered a cardiac arrest.
“Trained park staff immediately attended and provided care until emergency services arrived and took charge of the situation.
“Our thoughts are with the family at this time.”
