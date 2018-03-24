The senior civil servants’ union has urged all party leaders to “put aside the politics” and publicly back an independent inquiry into bullying by MPs of Parliamentary staff.

Dave Penman, general secretary of the First Division Association, told HuffPost that a probe ordered by the House of Commons Commission last week should cover specific allegations of mistreatment as well as the wider culture in Westminster.

The Commission, which oversees management and other internal issues in Parliament, decided last Monday to launch an inquiry into reports by the BBC’s Newnsight that clerks had been bullied.

Among those accused were Speaker John Bercow, Labour MP Paul Farrelly and Tory Mark Pritchard. All strongly deny the claims.

Bercow, who stepped aside from his role as chair of the Commission this week, is alleged to have shouted at and undermined his private secretary Kate Emms. She was later signed off work with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Another clerk, Emily Commander, went public this week about her own complaint, made against Farrelly in 2012 but which was never resolved. She is currently on a “career break” from the Commons.