The first series of ‘Westworld’ was noted for its graphic content, surprising revelations and one huge twist that revealed viewers had actually been watching the same host character in two different timelines, 30 years apart.

With series two now underway, it seems time is going to be even more of an important theme with the show’s second throw of the dice, as the season opener revealed on Monday (24 April).

Airing for the first time in the wee small hours so that viewers who wanted to avoid spoilers could go about their day safe in the knowledge that no one on social media would ruin it for them, the first episode of season two aired again at 9pm on Monday night here in the UK.

And while it was interesting to see where certain characters’ journeys were taking them - most notably Dolores and the infamous Man In Black - Bernard aka Arnold (aka whoever else Jeffrey Wright is going to be revealed as over the course of the next nine episodes) was at the centre of a story arc that proved to be a head-scratcher for some viewers.