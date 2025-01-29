What Age Can Kids Sit In The Front Seat Of The Car?

Benjamin Voros on Unsplash When can kids start sitting in the front of the car? Here's what you need to know.

Did you know children can travel in the front of your car from their very earliest days? But there’s a big catch.

According to the UK government, kids can travel in the front seat of your car if there is no room for a third child car seat in the back.

Advertisement

So, if you’re tight on space because you’ve already maxed out on backseat space with the rest of your brood, here’s what you need to know...

There are some important things to consider before putting your young child up front

Firstly, they must be strapped into an appropriate car seat for their size. Child seats are a legal requirement until a child is 12 years old or 135cm tall (or 150cm in the Republic of Ireland) – drivers not using them could be fined £500.

And secondly, you need to consider airbags. If your child’s car seat is rear-facing, all front airbags must be deactivated as a legal requirement.

Advertisement

If the car seat is front-facing, the front passenger seat needs to be positioned as far back as possible to increase the distance between your child and the airbag.

Another important consideration is that babies under 15 months of age should always travel rear-facing – again, a legal requirement. This is because infants’ heads are proportionally heavier than older children’s compared to their bodies, so their necks are more delicate.

According to Halfords, having the car seat in a rear-facing position protects them better in the event of a crash. Yet a 2024 survey by the retailer found nearly a quarter (22%) of parents are breaking the law by having their infant forward-facing.

Advertisement

When can children sit in the front seat without a car seat?

Kids can sit in the front seat of the car, without a car seat, from the age of 12 years old or when they’re over 135cm tall (or 150cm in the Republic of Ireland).

But, as with adults, they must wear a seat belt.

The safest place for kids is in the back

Child safety experts stress that the safest place for children to be is at the rear of the car, however, because they are more protected if you were to crash.

For younger children, car seats should be rear-facing for as long as possible to help keep them safe.