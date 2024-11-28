Today In We Know Nothing – This Is What An IUD Insertion Actually Looks Like

Carol Yepes via Getty Images

If you’ve had an IUD inserted, we salute you.

Having a coil put in is truly one of the most brutal things a person with a vagina can go through and having it taken out is no walk in the park either.

Look it’s not without its perks – if fitted properly, it can be more than 99% effective at preventing pregnancy. IUDs can be left in place for years, and they can dramatically improve quality of life for anyone struggling with heavy, painful periods.

Despite this, and the warning from the NHS that ‘you may want to take some painkillers like paracetamol or ibuprofen an hour before’, many of us often question why we’re not given stronger pain relief.

Previously, HuffPost heard from more than 100 people about their IUD insertion experience, many of whom said that the process is much more painful than anyone warned them about.

And though much of the research on women’s experiences during IUD insertion suggests that their pain levels are generally pretty low, that’s not what the anecdotal evidence indicates.

But what actually goes on when we get an IUD fitted in the first place?

Well, a now viral video from a midwife doing the rounds on Instagram shows exactly what it looks like to have one fitted from their view (warning: this will make you want to cross your legs).

The video posted by Nicole Banwell, which has amassed almost a quarter of a million likes, shows the stages of having an IUD fitted – and judging from the comments section, not many of us actually know what the procedure looks like in practice.

First, Nicole inserts a speculum before disinfecting the cervix and vaginal canal and applying a tenaculum – a type of forceps that healthcare providers use to grasp or grip tissue – to the cervix. This provides stabilisation during the IUD insertion process.

She then uses a device called a ‘sound’ to measure the the length and direction of the cervical canal and uterus.

The IUD insertion device is then loaded with the IUD, inserted and deployed into the cervix, before the insertion device is removed.

The strings are trimmed and the speculum is removed.

Despite making it look simple, as Nicole notes in her caption: “This video shows the process of IUD insertion on a model and is meant for informational purposes, not to depict a real procedure with pain management involved.”

We’ll say. And in the words of one commenter: “I gave birth last week and I still think my IUD insertion was more painful than anything else I’ve experienced.”

Maureen Baldwin, an OB-GYN at Oregon Health & Science University, whose clinical research explores IUD placement after childbirth and improving women’s pain, previously advised HuffPost readers: “Patients should ask their clinic or provider what possible things are available. They might ask them if there is an option for sedation in any form.”

Baldwin noted that patients are sometimes told to take an over-the-counter pain medication beforehand, but there’s no evidence it actually helps with pain during the procedure.

“I think that patients should be proactive in asking if the clinic can offer those services. I also think we should probably have some kind of clinic designation for higher-level clinics for referrals for more challenging cases,” she said. In an ideal world, patients would be presented with their pain-relief options without needing to ask.

