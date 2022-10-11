Life
Recipesfood & drinkfried foodFryingAir fryer

Here's What You Can Cook In That New Air Fryer You Just Bought

Recipes for French fries, fried chicken and less expected dishes like salmon, cauliflower and meatloaf.

.

The Cosori air fryer is a best seller on Amazon.<a href="https://www.amazon.com/COSORI-Air-Fryer-Max-XL-100-Recipes-Functions/dp/B07GJBBGHG?tag=huffuk-21&ascsubtag=632187b6e4b046aa023a012a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" You can get one for $100." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="632187b6e4b046aa023a012a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/COSORI-Air-Fryer-Max-XL-100-Recipes-Functions/dp/B07GJBBGHG?tag=huffuk-21&ascsubtag=632187b6e4b046aa023a012a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> You can get one for $100.</a>
Amazon
The Cosori air fryer is a best seller on Amazon. You can get one for $100.

If you succumbed to peer pressure recently and bought an air fryer, there’s a strong possibility it’s gathering dust in the back of your pantry.

Air fryers became a fad a few years ago when they burst on the scene claiming to magically make fried food without any oil ― or in some cases, maybe just a teaspoonful. Rather than submerging French fries in a vat of boiling oil, for example, you toss your potatoes in the air fryer’s basket and give them just a spritz of oil while the contraption’s rapid air technology blows hot air around the food, producing a crispy, browned exterior and a tender interior. It’s really quite remarkable.

The machine does have its limitations, though. You can’t make your favorite battered fried foods in the air fryer, because the batter will drip right through the holes in the basket and melt completely off your food, limiting the machine to breaded fried foods.

But one common misconception about air fryers is that they only make foods you’d think of as “fried.” While the fryer lends a perfectly crispy texture to foods that are typically fried in oil ― think Buffalo cauliflower, fried chicken, French fries, falafel ― its convection technology also makes a perfectly moist meatloaf, for example, or the most tender maple soy-glazed salmon you can imagine.

Below, we’ve gathered 15 of our favorite food bloggers’ recipes for the air fryer. Dust off your machine and check them out now.

(The Philips Airfryer claims to be “the original Airfryer,” costing around $220, but there’s a slew of options from all different brands and price points on the market now.)

1
SkinnyTaste
Air Fryer Chicken Milanese
Get the recipe from SkinnyTaste
2
All The Healthy Things
Air Fryer Buffalo Cauliflower
Get the recipe from All The Healthy Things
3
All The Healthy Things
Air Fryer French Fries
Get the recipe from All The Healthy Things
4
SkinnyTaste
Air Fryer Salmon with Maple Soy Glaze
Get the recipe from SkinnyTaste
5
PaleOMG
Sweet and Spicy Air Fryer Chicken Wings
Get the recipe from PaleOMG
6
PaleOMG
Crispy Air Fryer Cauliflower
Get the recipe from PaleOMG
7
SkinnyTaste
Air Fryer Fried Shrimp Sandwich with Tartar Sauce
Get the recipe from SkinnyTaste
8
PaleOMG
Air Fryer Meatloaf
Get the recipe from PaleOMG
9
Nick Evans/Simply Recipes
Air Fryer Fried Chicken
Get the recipe from Simply Recipes
10
PaleOMG
Crispy Air Fryer Chicken Thighs
Get the recipe from PaleOMG
11
Nick Evans/Simply Recipes
Air Fryer Falafel
Get the recipe from Simply Recipes
12
PaleOMG
Air Fryer Sesame Cauliflower
Get the recipe from PaleOMG
13
Nick Evans/Simply Recipes
Air Fryer Avocado Fries
Get the recipe from Simply Recipes
14
SkinnyTaste
Air Fryer Bacon-Wrapped Scallops
Get the recipe from SkinnyTaste
15
Foodie Crush
Crispy Parmesan Buttermilk Chicken Tenders
Get the recipe from Foodie Crush
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction