How To Follow A 'Damp Lifestyle' In 2023 To Work On Your Drinking

annabogush via Getty Images The pro shared her top tips on how to introduce small lifestyle changes that are easy to stick to.

As we enter a new year, many of us are reflecting on what we’d like to change about ourselves in 2023.

If you’re thinking about cutting down on booze – but not necessarily going completely ‘dry’ – then a ‘damp lifestyle’ may be what you’re looking for as we enter the new year.

Advertisement

TikToker Hana Elson coined the term for the movement – the idea is that rather than go overboard on alcohol, having a ‘damp lifestyle’ is all about aiming for mindful, moderate drinking and avoiding binges.

It can help you find a middle ground between drinking as you have been and going completely sober, instead settling for consciously thinking about why and how much you’re drinking when you do.

Fortunately, Elson has shared some simple ideas that anyone looking to move into a damp lifestyle can implement easily.

Advertisement

“The biggest thing to remember when you’re trying to change any sector of your lifestyle is that small habit changes lead to big results,” she explains.

In the video, which has garnered over 25k likes since Elson posted it, she shares the idea that ‘how you start your night is how you end your night’.

Instead of starting your night with a glass of wine while you get ready to head out, Elson recommends drinking a mocktail instead and having a water between each alcoholic drink when you get to the bar.

Another easy switch is to opt for lower ABV options once you’re out drinking.

“I wanna try a couple more of these because they’re perfect for a damp lifestyle,” says Elson.

Learning how to walk into a social situation sober can also stop any reliance on alcohol as a psychological crutch, the TikToker explains. It can be easy to rely on a little bit of Dutch courage, but that can lead to issues with your relationship with alcohol.

Elson also shares some slightly bigger changes that personally worked for her while embracing a damp lifestyle, such as cutting out shots completely, no spirits at all and always sticking to the same type of alcohol all night.

Advertisement