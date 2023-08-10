Could These 'Cocktails' Be The Answer To Your Fatigue And Burnout?

Tanja Ivanova via Getty Images

If there’s one thing the good people of TikTok love, it’s a drinks trend. First, it was spicy rosé. Then it was WaterTok. Now, we have... adrenal cocktails.

For the uninitiated, the adrenal glands are small, triangular-shaped glands located on top of the kidneys, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The glands produce hormones to help regulate your metabolism, immune system, blood pressure, response to stress and other essential functions.

Some TikTok creators believe creating special drinks or ‘cocktails’ can help support your adrenal glands and prevent stress hormones from wreaking havoc on your body.

The three main ingredients in adrenal cocktails tend to be orange juice, coconut water and sea salt.

Why are people making them?

Gut health campaigner Olivia Hedlund shared a video showing how she makes adrenal cocktails of her own, while describing the supposed benefits.

“Your adrenal glands produce hormones, notably adrenaline and cortisol (the stress hormones), so adrenal cocktails are amazing for replenishing your adrenal glands and taking you out of fight or flight,” she claims.

However, she’s keen to stress they’re not a “cure all”.

In a glass, she adds some orange juice, a tablespoon of coconut cream, a pinch of sea salt, aloe vera juice, and a bovine colostrum supplement.

Other videos show a similar mix – some fruit juice for vitamin C and sweetness, salt for electrolytes, coconut water or cream for electrolytes, and aloe vera juice for hydration.

“It’s essentially a drink you make with a source of potassium, sodium, and whole food vitamin C,” explains TikTok creator Jess (@nourishingnewmamas).

Does it help fight adrenal fatigue?

Most of the TikTokkers jumping on the adrenal cocktail bandwagon mention they’re drinking these elixirs to combat the signs of adrenal fatigue, which is said to cause excess tiredness and burnout.

But traditional Western medicine practitioners like GPs don’t agree that adrenal fatigue is actually a thing, though. It’s not a recognised condition.

Endocrinologist Dr Pratibha Rao told Cleveland Clinic “there is no evidence that adrenal fatigue exists” or that these cocktails nourish or support the adrenal glands.

However, naturopaths and alternative wellness practitioners often believe in countering ‘adrenal fatigue’ and promote tools like adrenal cocktails to provide healing benefits.

While adrenal cocktails probably aren’t harmful for most people, those with high blood pressure and issues like diabetes or kidney disease should stay away from drinks that introduce excess salt and potassium.

Speak to your GP before trying out any new health supplements or changes to your diet, and if you’re dealing with high levels of stress or fatigue, they can provide solutions and take tests to help you get to the root of your issue.

Dr Rao concluded that “while there’s no evidence that adrenal cocktails can improve adrenal function, I don’t think they do any harm”.