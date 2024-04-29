ThamKC via Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you’ve ever glanced down at your yoghurt to see an ominous puddle, you probably assumed (like me) that it was down to condensation. The next logical step, it seems, is to throw it out.



However according to Dr. Karan Rajan, not only is this stuff most definitely not water, it’s actually great for us too.



In a recent TikTok, he shared that “this mysterious puddle is full of essential nutrients” and is best mixed back into your beloved Fromage Frais (yes, really).



How did it get there in the first place?

The puddle is actually whey (as in, whey of Little Miss Muffet fame).



Dr. Rajan explains that when making yoghurt, you have to separate the more solid curds in milk from its runnier whey.



But of course, some of this is still left in the tub after mixing (especially for runner natural yoghurts) ― and when left for a while, the liquir begins to separate again.



“The longer you leave your yoghurt undisturbed, the more likely it is that whey will build up and rise to the top and leave a watery film,” the doctor shared in his TikTok.

So... why should I eat it?