LIFESTYLE

What Is Period Poverty?

New research shows that three out of ten women have experienced “period poverty”, which means they do not have enough money to buy menstrual products. The study also pointed to a quarter of schoolgirls and women saying they’ve missed school or work because they have been unable to afford protection. Period poverty leads to women using makeshift period products and wearing menstrual products for longer than they should, on top of the health risks it poses.