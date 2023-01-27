LifeMoney & workTikTok

What Is The 100 Envelope Challenge on TikTok And Does It Work?

Apparently it could help you save £5,000 – but not everyone is convinced!

As the cost of living crisis continues to rise, nearly all of us are trying to find ways to save money. TikTok’s latest money-saving hack could apparently help you save £5,000. It’s called The 100 Envelope Challenge and it works by putting money away in labeled envelopes over the course of 100 days.

@_financial_proverbs_101

Let’s Prep for the 100 Envelope Savings Challenge! Comment any questions you have! Total saving = £5050. #saving #savingmoney #savingchallenge #100envelopechallenge #ukinflation #moneymoves2022 #stackingmoney #savesavesave #moneysavingtips

♬ Jiggle Jiggle - Duke & Jones & Louis Theroux

It apparently works by first labelling envelopes 1 through 100, with the idea of filling up each envelope chronologically. For example, on day 20, you would find envelope 20 and put £20 in it. So by the end of 100 days, if you’re able to you would have saved £5050.

Some users prefer to use this sporadically instead of chronologically. So, today you might pick up day 1 whilst tomorrow you may pick up day 30.

A few users swear by it and have successfully completed the challenge.

@_financial_proverbs_101

Adding to the 100envelopechallenge! Let’s go! 💰 #savingmoney #savingchallenge #100envelopechallenge #ukbudgeting #stackingcash #recession2022 #moneytok #fyp #foryou #pourtoi #congolaise🇨🇩

♬ Soldier - Highlyy & Tion Wayne
@flaminfaviana

I forgot the tiktok I saw last year that inspired me to do this. Please @ her if you know! I’m not good at saving money, but this challenge really helped me to save 🙏 #fyp #octobertiktok

♬ Steven Universe - L.Dre

Others think the challenge is a bit unrealistic to complete in 100 days. “I don’t even make 5000 in 100 days,” one user said. “Step 1 - have money,” another added.

If your income doesn’t allow you to complete this in 100 days, you can set yourself a target to complete it within a few months or even a year, the result stays the same.

But, most people now don’t have random stacks of cash on hand. Instead, you could complete the challenge digitally. You could create a pot on Monzo or use a normal savings account and set up a direct deposit of money every week.

