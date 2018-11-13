What It Feels Like When Chef Gizzi Erskine Gives You Her Powerful Backing

We’re lucky to be living in the middle of a foodie revolution. An abundance of trends, flavours and pop-ups mean we have a greater choice when considering what to pop into our shopping bags. At least, if Rachel Walker and Clara Glass, the brilliant women behind spice business Rooted Spices, have anything to do with it.

The brainwave of food writer Rachel and ex-lawyer Clara, the premise behind Rooted Spices is simple: why keep settling for average flavours in our homemade dishes when we could be enjoying a fresher, more authentic taste, with single origin spices that have been grown in optimal conditions?

As a food writer, Rachel was an avid follower of food trends, and noticed that the way we’re consuming commodities like coffee, tea and chocolate is changing enormously. For instance, we’re now seeking out chocolate made from single-plantation cacao beans. So why not apply this thinking to spices too?

“All of this is happening in other commodities and I thought it was odd that the way we consume spices hasn’t changed for decades,” Rachel tells HuffPost UK. “I came up with this idea and for me, there was no reason not to do this. Also, I thought if I didn’t, somebody else would... and why let them have all the fun?”

With such a delicious concept, it’s no surprise Rooted Spices caught the attention of chef, restaurateur and author Gizzi Erskine when Rachel and Clara applied to the American Express Backed By initiative. Gizzi was immediately drawn to the product and the passion the Rooted Spices founders have.

“I love that Rachel and Clara have a very clear idea and vision. In business, you can get distracted by other people’s ideas and thoughts, so it’s important to have a good sense of self,” Gizzi tells HuffPost UK.

According to Gizzi, when looking to start your own business having a mentor is “invaluable for various reasons. Anyone investing time and attention into you gives you an enormous amount of confidence. It reassures you that you’re on the right track.”

“For me, having a mentor gives you more of a kick up the backside. I’ve been mentored several times and I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing today without that.”

Some of Gizzi’s backers include Leiths Cookery School co-owner Caroline Waldegrave, who loaned her money so she could finish her course, and Jonathan Downey, “who was the first person to really invest in my ideas for events and pop ups and is always the person I turn to for solid business advice and who keeps me sane”.