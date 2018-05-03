What Makes A Londoner?

Identity is a complex and shifting subject. We variously identify ourselves by nationality, ethnicity, sexuality, beliefs, habits, professions, residence. Sometimes these overlapping identities are strongest when they feel beleaguered, when we feel that an aspect of our identity is threatened, when we are on the defensive.

London is hardly a defensive identity. Rarely have Londoners shared a sense that they might be swallowed by something bigger, except perhaps in times of war. It was often the reverse: as an imperial, Commonwealth or global capital, the city has been a source of power for centuries and has a well-documented history of attracting people to live there from the rest of the country and abroad.

London ancestry was never an essential qualification for identity as a Londoner, but London today is more mixed than ever. Long-term migration seems to have intensified in the past four decades – as it often does in phases of growth. Today a majority of adults were born outside the city.

Higher levels of migration, however, do not mean that people who live in London have a weaker connection to their city. Despite demographic change, Londoners today are as likely to consider themselves to be Londoners as they were 40 years ago. And far from being the preserve of some groups, the London identity seems widely shared across generations, social classes and ethnic groups, certainly more than the British, English or European identity.