The 1 Surprising Thing Most Kids Want To Be When They Grow Up

Growing up I wanted to be a hairdresser, this soon changed to “the person who helps give birth to babies” — eventually I ended up a journalist. Though in the middle at some point I also wanted to be an actress.
Kids often share their ambitions of what they want to be — over the years this has evolved as new professions enter and some careers become outdated.
Researchers at Open Study College, an online distance learning provider found some interesting insight into what the new generation of kids today aspire to be.
The data showed that although becoming a footballer was the go-to aspiration for previous generations, this is not the case for Generation Alpha.
In fact, the majority of children’s dream career is now ‘doctor’.
What research also found was more girls are now aspiring footballers than previous generations.
There was also a huge spike in young girls wanting to enter traditionally male-dominated industries, with many even surpassing the boys hoping to enter those careers.
This includes astronauts, builders, chefs, doctors, firefighters and police.
Alongside this, boys were found to be challenging gender stereotypes as more boys than girls dream of becoming dancers, fashion designers and influencers.
What are the top 20 career choices for Generation Alpha?
Doctor
Footballer
Vet
Gamer
Teacher
Pilot
Dancer
Surgeon
Nurse
Astronaut
Firefighter
Police officer
Zookeeper
Singer
Princess
Actor
Hairdresser
Social media star
Builder
Artist
Their parents ambitions when they were kids themselves have actually dropped in the charts, such as lawyer, soldier, DJ, or chef.
Robbie Bryant, careers and education expert, from Open Study College said: “The careers landscape is always evolving as the demand for different jobs changes with the times. It’s always interesting to see how this will continue to change in the future as careers such as gamers and social media stars move to the forefront of our world.”