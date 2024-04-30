The 1 Surprising Thing Most Kids Want To Be When They Grow Up

Fly View Productions via Getty Images An adorable Eurasian toddler boy smiles directly at the camera as his older brother, who is dressed up in a doctor costume, uses a stethoscope to check his heart and lungs.

Growing up I wanted to be a hairdresser, this soon changed to “the person who helps give birth to babies” — eventually I ended up a journalist. Though in the middle at some point I also wanted to be an actress.

Kids often share their ambitions of what they want to be — over the years this has evolved as new professions enter and some careers become outdated.

Researchers at Open Study College, an online distance learning provider found some interesting insight into what the new generation of kids today aspire to be.

In fact, the majority of children’s dream career is now ‘doctor’.

What research also found was more girls are now aspiring footballers than previous generations.

There was also a huge spike in young girls wanting to enter traditionally male-dominated industries, with many even surpassing the boys hoping to enter those careers.

This includes astronauts, builders, chefs, doctors, firefighters and police.

Alongside this, boys were found to be challenging gender stereotypes as more boys than girls dream of becoming dancers, fashion designers and influencers.

What are the top 20 career choices for Generation Alpha?

Doctor Footballer Vet Gamer Teacher Pilot Dancer Surgeon Nurse Astronaut Firefighter Police officer Zookeeper Singer Princess Actor Hairdresser Social media star Builder Artist

Their parents ambitions when they were kids themselves have actually dropped in the charts, such as lawyer, soldier, DJ, or chef.