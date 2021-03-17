What’s The Difference Between Regular Coffee And Espresso?

While espresso is often associated with dark-roasted coffee (as is the Italian tradition), Giuliano notes that it is a common misconception that espresso is always made with darker-roasted coffee. “It is sometimes, but not always ― delicious espresso can be made with coffees roasted at all levels,” he said. “Cultural, culinary and style differences mean that espresso ‘roasts’ are more diverse now than ever before.”

That said, there’s a reason why darker roasts are popular for espresso. “Profiles that are developed for espresso tend to have more carbon-related notes like chocolate as their primary flavour note,” Sabori said. “These notes play better with milk and alt-milks. Most cafes sell a lot of milk-based drinks, so the industry tends to gravitate towards their customers’ desires in providing a comforting and expected beverage.”