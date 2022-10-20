When Do The Clocks Go Back? They Shouldn't This Year, Says Energy Expert

d3sign via Getty Images

Nothing says winter like the clocks going back – and that time is almost upon us: in the small hours between Saturday October 29 and Sunday October 30.

But stop the clocks! According to one energy academic, households could save over £400 a year on energy bills if we didn’t just stayed in British Summer Time.

Evening energy demands are the highest during 5pm and 7pm during the winter season when the sun has already set after daylight savings (DST) come in.

If clocks were to stay the same, it would remain light during this time, reducing energy demands and helping people save money during the cost of living crisis, Professor Aoife Foley, a clean energy expert at Queen’s University Belfast, told the Guardian.

She has calculated that households could save around £1.20 a day and more than £400 a year on electricity bills if clock are not put back, however this is dependant on tariffs.

“By simply forgoing the winter DST in October, we save energy because it is brighter in the evening during winter, so we reduce commercial and residential electrical demand as people leave work earlier, and go home earlier, meaning less lighting and heating is needed,” Prof Foley added to the Guardian.

However, not everyone thinks this is the way to go.

I wish they’d just go with the natural time and stay there . It’s healthier all around but the temporary inconvenience of adjusting and greed will make it unlikely. — SallySparrow (@Badwolffbay) October 19, 2022

Or not forward in spring. Why not acknowledge we are diurnal creatures. Our body clocks are set by the sun, so let it define mid-day. Only in days before cheap artificial light did it make sense to change clocks. But only because it was easier than changing the work hours. — epistatacadam (@epistatcadarn) October 19, 2022

The clock going back doesnt make sense to me anyway tbh — Sh3ll NoXi (@Sh3llNoXi) October 19, 2022

Keep Calm and don't heat 'n eat. Easy to remember. — 𝔘𝔭 𝔢𝔴𝔦𝔤 𝔲𝔫𝔤𝔢𝔡𝔢𝔢𝔩𝔱! (@allavoro_de) October 19, 2022

Why do the clocks go back?

Daylight Saving was introduced in 1916 to do exactly that – reduce demand for energy throughout the war by extending daylight hours in the summer.

And when exactly do clocks change?

Clocks go back one hour at 2am on the last Sunday in October – that’s October 30 – and go forward by one hour at 1:00 am on the last Sunday in March – which falls on 26 March, 2022.