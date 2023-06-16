When Exactly Does A Baby Become A Toddler?

Troels Graugaard via Getty Images

At some point, usually around the time they start to walk, parents will switch from calling their child a baby to proudly referring to them as a toddler.

Then, as they grow a bit more, it becomes unclear when you should stop calling them a toddler. Is three still within the toddler age bracket? Or are they a full-on child now? Honestly, it’s all a bit confusing.

If, like me, you’re interested in the specifics of when toddlerhood starts (and ends), here’s what you need to know.

When does a baby become a toddler?

There’s no universal age chart that tells us exactly what to call kids at what ages, but the NHS does have a helpful guide that parents can go by (and it’s also useful because this is the terminology doctors and other NHS workers will use when discussing children in healthcare settings).

A baby, according to the health service, is up to one year old. Then the term toddler is used to describe children aged one to three years old.

And then anyone aged four to 12 is known as a child. And then from 13 they enter the teens.

In the US, however, the guidance is a little different. A toddler is a child aged 1-3 years. Then they’re known as pre-schoolers between three and five years old.

Middle childhood is then known as the age between six and 11 years old.

Toddler milestones

Below is a list of the typical milestones toddlers will reach at various ages, according to NHS Cambridgeshire Community Services.

However it’s worth noting that all kids are different, so some may achieve these sooner or a bit later than others – and that’s totally OK.

At around 12 months...

Physical

Sits well and gets into sitting position alone

Pulls to stand from sitting position and can sit down again

Walks around furniture

May crawl or bottom shuffle

May stand alone

Help turn the pages of a book

Throw a small ball

Be able to pick up a piece of string with first finger and thumb

Communication

Points at objects

Responds to own name

When dressing, will hold out arm or foot to help

Makes more meaningful sounds like mamma, dadda

At around 18 months...

Physical

Walks well

Can walk upstairs holding an adult’s hand

Can stack blocks on top of each other

Turn the page of a book

Communication

Says several single words

Recognises and points to parts of the body

Enjoys nursery rhymes and tries to join in

Obeys simple commands, such as ‘bring me your shoes’

At around two years old...

Physical

Tries to kick a ball

Runs well

Jumps with both feet leaving the floor at the same time

Holds pencil by using thumb and first two fingers

Can string small items such as beads and pasta onto a string

Drinks from a cup with no lid

Communication

Likes to pretend and role play

Can name well known objects

Correctly uses words like ‘I’, ‘Mine’ and ‘You’

Will correctly put two – three words together

At around three years old...

Physical

Will walk on tiptoes when shown

Walks upstairs with alternate feet, still puts both feet on each step when coming down

Catches a large ball

Pedals a tricycle

Climbs walls

Communication