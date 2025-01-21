4 Red Flag Signs You Should See A Doctor About That Cough

Annie Spratt on Unsplash This is when you should see a doctor about your cough, according to a pharmacist.

Coughs and colds are rife at the moment – but would you know when is best to see a doctor about that bark?

A pharmacist has revealed the four signs that should warrant an urgent trip to your GP – or at the very least, a call to NHS 111.

It’s normal for children to get about 6-12 respiratory infections a year, while for adults, who have a more developed immune system, it’s common to get around 2-5 colds a year.

“A cough is a reflex action which can cause a sudden noisy expulsion of air from the lungs,” says Claire Nevinson, Boots’ Superintendent Pharmacist.

“The most common types of coughs are a dry cough and a chesty cough, each feeling slightly different.”

What’s the difference between a dry and chesty cough?

A dry cough typically means it’s tickly and doesn’t produce any mucus or phlegm – so it won’t have that wet sound when you cough.

A chesty cough, on the other hand, produces mucus to help clear your airways.

“These coughs are rarely a sign of anything serious and most tend to clear up within three weeks without requiring any treatment,” says Nevinson.

“Many coughs that are a result of a respiratory viral infection, like cold or flu, can be managed at home through rest and drinking plenty of fluids.”

Pharmacists are well-placed to help with over-the-counter remedies for coughs, like lozenges and cough syrups, she says. However there’s little evidence to suggest the latter works – and over-the-counter cough and cold medicines shouldn’t be given to children under the age of six.

While most coughs should clear up in a few weeks, Nevinson suggests that any cough that lasts longer than three weeks should warrant further investigation.

Other red flag signs you should book an urgent GP appointment or call NHS 111, according to the pharmacist, include:

If you’re also losing weight for no reason

You have a weakened immune system

You’re experiencing chest pain.

Unfortunately there’s no quick fix for a cough, so your best bet is to rest up, drink lots of water and take painkillers or ibuprofen if you’re feeling rough.

The NHS also recommends that a homemade remedy of honey and lemon might help – although honey shouldn’t be given to babies under the age of one.