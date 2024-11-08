Here's How To Tell Normal Breast Lumps From Cancerous Ones

Boy_Anupong via Getty Images

Women, who are far more likely than men to develop breast cancer, are often told to self-check for lumps.

But not all of us know how to perform the exam, and as an X that’s burned into my memory reads: “They do not tell you that a boob is made of lumps. Here I am looking for lumps in the lump factory.”

According to healthcare providers and researchers at the Mayo Clinic, “Breast tissue typically might feel lumpy or ropy.”

The NHS says most lumps are “harmless” ― but they also shared when to visit your GP about a growth.

if you have breasts they tell you a lot of shit abt checking for lumps. they do not tell you that a boob is made of lumps. here i am looking for lumps in the lump factory — eli (@uncanny_eli) September 9, 2021

When should you see a GP?

The NHS says any new lumps in your breast or armpit should be cause for a doctor’s visit ― if you’re unsure, take a trip to the GP anyway.

You should also seek medical advice if you notice “any other unusual changes in your breasts – such as the nipple turning inwards, dimpled skin or bloodstained nipple discharge,” they add.

The Mayo Clinic says lumps are of particular concern if:

The lump is new and feels firm or fixed.

The lump doesn’t go away after 4 to 6 weeks. Or it has changed in size or in how it feels.

You notice skin changes on your breast such as a change in skin colour, crusting, dimpling or puckering.

Fluid comes out of the nipple suddenly on more than one occasion. The fluid might be bloody.

The nipple recently turned inward.

There is a new lump in your armpit, or a lump in your armpit seems to be getting bigger.

Checking yourself regularly can help you to realise what’s normal, and what’s abnormal, for you.

How do I check my breasts for lumps, and how often should I do it?

The NHS says we should check our breasts around once a month to look out for signs of new and unusual growth.

To check, you should:

Look at your breasts or chest in a mirror to look for any changes. Start with your arms by your sides and then raise them. Feel around each breast or side of your chest in a circular motion all the way up to your collarbone and under each armpit. Use a mix of light and firmer pressure. Do not press so hard it hurts. Feel around and over each nipple.

If you notice anything unusual or are worried about pain in your breast, see a doctor.