Rosie O'Donnell Recalls Whitney Houston's Conflict With Her Sexuality

Dave Hogan via Getty Images Robyn Crawford (left) and Whitney Houston in 1988.

Houston “was, at that time, really in a downward spiral with drugs, and it was obvious to anyone who was watching her,” O’Donnell told host Jess Rothschild in an interview that aired Monday. “And Robyn, who was her partner for a while, she had written me and told me that was a very big day for them ― the crew around her ― to think that they had to make inroads to try to help her, and sadly, they didn’t. Or couldn’t.”

During her lifetime, Houston was dogged by media speculation over her sexuality. Former husband Bobby Brown, however, wrote in his 2016 autobiography that he knew his wife was bisexual. Those claims were corroborated by Crawford herself in 2019’s A Song for You: My Life with Whitney Houston, in which she revealed that she’d been in a relationship with The Bodyguard star in the early 1980s. Houston, she said, called off the romance after she signed with Arista Records in 1983, but the pair remained confidantes. In her chat with Rothschild, O’Donnell said she met Crawford at a party in New York, where it was understood she was Houston’s girlfriend. “Whitney was troubled by, I think, the gay part of her life and didn’t want it exposed,” O’Donnell said. “I think that there was a lot of conflict about that.”