NEWS

Who Are The Birmingham Six?

After two bombs exploded in Birmingham in 1974, killing 21 and injuring dozens of people, six men were arrested and found guilty for the attack. After serving 17 years of their sentences, they were freed after various campaigns proved the forensic evidence used was faulty and the four confessions given in police custody were done so after the men were violently beaten and tortured with mock executions. While the men were eventually freed, the victims, some with life-altering injuries, and the families of the dead, still have no answers about who carried out the attacks.

More Videos

Warm Late-February Weather Could Be A
Warm Late-February Weather Could Be A
Aaron Campbell Has Been Named As The Teen Who Murd...
Aaron Campbell Has Been Named As The Teen Who Murd...
Sheffield Flypast: Man Finally Gets Tribute For Th...
Sheffield Flypast: Man Finally Gets Tribute For Th...
‘Historical Google’: Cambridge Aerial Photos Show...
‘Historical Google’: Cambridge Aerial Photos Show...
World’s Largest Bee Rediscovered!
World’s Largest Bee Rediscovered!

Conversations