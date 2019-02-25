NEWS

Who Are The Birmingham Six?

After two bombs exploded in Birmingham in 1974, killing 21 and injuring dozens of people, six men were arrested and found guilty for the attack. After serving 17 years of their sentences, they were freed after various campaigns proved the forensic evidence used was faulty and the four confessions given in police custody were done so after the men were violently beaten and tortured with mock executions. While the men were eventually freed, the victims, some with life-altering injuries, and the families of the dead, still have no answers about who carried out the attacks.