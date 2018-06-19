Who Was XXXTentacion? The Controversial Life Of The Late US Rapper

The death of US rapper XXXTentacion has hit headlines over the world, after he was shot dead at the age of 20.

The musician was caught up in what police suspect was a robbery at a Florida motorbike showroom on Monday, and was murdered by one of the assailants.

While numerous famous faces from the music world have paid tribute to the young star, many have also been discussing his turbulent and controversial life, which saw him spent time in prison and be accused of beating his pregnant girlfriend.

His Upbringing

Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy was born on 23 January 1998 in Plantation, Florida.

His brushes with the law began at an early age and he was put on a youth program at the age of six, when he stabbed a man who was trying to attack his mother.

He spent time living with his grandmother due to his mother’s financial situation, and was expelled from middle school after getting involved in a number of physical altercations, before dropping out in the 10th grade.

However, while at school, he developed a love of music and learned to play guitar and piano.

At the age of 15, he was sent to juvenile detention for gun possession charges. While there, he beat a gay cellmate for being “suspicious”.

Music Beginnings

While in detention, Ofroy met Stokeley Clevon Goulbourne (aka Ski Mask the Slump God), and they began free-styling together.

After his release in 2013, Onfroy began recording music and released his first song, called ‘Vice City’ on SoundCloud, using the moniker XXXTentacion. His first EP, ‘The Fall’, followed in November 2014.

He quickly began to amass a following on the site, but despite vowing to put his life of crime behind him, he found himself on the wrong side of the law again.

Arrests And Jail Time

Onfroy was arrested multiple times in 2016. In July, charges were brought against him for robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, and he was taken into custody.