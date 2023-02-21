Why Asda And Other UK Supermarkets Are Rationing Your Favourite Groceries

Matthew Horwood via Getty Images

Good luck trying to get your five-a-day in Asda as they’ve introduced a cap on how much fruit and veg you’ll be able to buy.

Customers at the major supermarket will now be limited to just buying three pieces of each item of certain fruit or vegetables – with the limits affecting tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, lettuce, salad bags, broccoli, cauliflowers, and raspberries.

“Like other supermarkets, we are experiencing sourcing challenges on some products that are grown in southern Spain and north Africa,” an Asda spokesman explained.

“We have introduced a temporary limit of three of each product on a very small number of fruit and vegetable lines, so customers can pick up the products they are looking for.”

The rationing comes after concerns from the National Farmers Union stated that a variety of British vegetables may be limited due to farmers struggling with rising energy costs.

Pictures of empty shelves in supermarkets are being shared on social media as the UK faces a shortage of tomatoes.

Shoppers across the country have vented their frustration as industry commentators point to bad weather in Europe and Africa for disrupted supplies.