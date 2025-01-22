So THAT's Why Your Nose Streams When It's Cold Outside

Brittany Colette on Unsplash Does your nose run a marathon when the mercury plummets? This is why.

On those ridiculously early mornings when I leave the house and it’s still dark and positively baltic outside, my nose decides it is faster than the wind, it is a long-distance runner, it is... Paula Radcliffe.

Some people get a runny nose, mine is more like a tsunami. All this liquid comes from nowhere and I end up rushing to meet my train with a tissue wedged firmly under my leaking nostrils.

The issue is so bad that even when I’m at home, and it’s a bit cold because the heating hasn’t yet kicked in, I start sniffing and my other half gives me ‘the look’ and then remarks: “Have you got another cold?!”

But The thing is, dear reader, I do not have another cold. My nose just hates the cold.

So why does this happen?

It’s all to do with our nasal lining becoming royally miffed by the change in temperature.

As Dr Deborah S. Clements, of Northwestern Medical Group, explains: “When we breathe in, our noses warm the air and add moisture to it as it travels down into our lungs.

“Cold, dry air irritates your nasal lining, and as a result, your nasal glands produce excess mucus to keep the lining moist.

“That can cause those big, heavy drops that drip from your nostrils.”

While it’s pretty annoying, there is a very useful reason why our bodies want to warm up the air, according to Verywell Health.

This snot protects the mucous membranes in your nose and also the bronchioles (air sacs) in your lungs from any damage caused by the cold air.

What can you do about it?

Wearing a scarf over your nose and mouth in cold weather can help, because the air warms up before it hits your sensitive nasal passages.

If you’re indoors and find your nose is running a lot, a humidifier might also help to keep your nose from drying out.