Why I'm Done With The Kardashians (And 'Influencers' In General)

I am f*cking done with the Kardashians.

Not that I was ever an avid fan. I’ve never watched the show but I suppose I can appreciate the family’s meteoric rise to fame thanks to a talent of creating business opportunities out of pretty much anything… lipstick, fashion lines, hair vitamins, exercise DVD’s, ahem, ‘films’…

But the latest Kardashian endorsement takes the cake. Well actually, it does the opposite of that.

A couple of days ago KKW endorsed something from the aptly named ‘Flat Tummy Co’. ‘Appetite Suppressant Lollipops, you guuuuys!’ Offering 50% discount to her millions of followers, many of them young women, many of them who might just buy anything she posts about.

It quite literally, denies the cake.

How many of her followers are struggling with low self-image, or more worryingly, eating disorders? How many of her followers believe if they do whatever KKW tells them they will look like her, despite the fact she probably has round the clock nutritionists, make-up artists and personal trainers?

How many of her followers believe that success is actually achieving the perfect contour/concave stomach/shiny hair (extensions), rather than, oh I don’t know, the content of their character, or life achievements, or friends and relationships?

I’m over it. I’m over seeing so called ‘influencers’ filling up my feed because OH MY GOD YOU GUYS CHARCOAL TOOTHPASTE!!!

I have friends who work in fashion PR who say their lives have been made miserable by Instagram stars whose sole definition of success is how many likes and followers they have. It’s mind-boggling.

It’s product placement at its absolute laziest. And at its worst, it’s dangerous. KKW might have taken the post down after the backlash, but the damage has already been done.